Is FBI new tonight on CBS? What about its FBI: Most Wanted spin-off show? As you would imagine, there’s a lot of big stuff ahead.

Here’s the great news: There are new episodes of both shows on the air tonight! Unfortunately, they also happen to be the final episodes for both of these shows for the calendar year. They will each return in early January, but we know that it’s going to be hard to withstand any sort of wait when you’ve got stories firing on all cylinders.

Both of the episodes coming in a matter of hours are going to be important for their own specific reasons. When it comes to FBI proper, we’re seeing the return of David Zayas as Vargas and a case that could put the agents themselves in grave danger. Meanwhile, over on FBI: Most Wanted you’ll see one of the most personal stories we’ve ever seen for Jess as he and the team have to take out a mall shooter. Check out synopses for both of these below, plus also the latest FBI promo.

FBI season 4 episode 9, “Unfinished Business” – After Rina is critically wounded while heading to work with Jubal, the team makes the chilling discovery that a vengeful Vargas (David Zayas) orchestrated the shooting from behind bars and continues to target the rest of their team and their loved ones, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Dec. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 9, “Run-Hide-Fight” – While holiday shopping, Barnes and Jess are caught in the middle of a mall shooting, with the exits rigged so no one can escape. Also, Gaines, Hana and Ortiz try to help from the outside, knowing their team’s family members are inside and at risk, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED at a special time, Tuesday, Dec. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

As for FBI: International, you are unfortunately going to be waiting a little bit longer to see what lies ahead there — we don’t have a new episode on the air tonight.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI right now

What do you most want to see on FBI season 4 and FBI: Most Wanted season 3 tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for more updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







