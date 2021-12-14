Blue Bloods season 12 episode 10: Will Maria Baez be back?

Odds are, you’ve heard that Blue Bloods season 12 episode 10 will be the first one of 2022, and it is airing on Friday, January 7. You may have also heard that Lyle Lovett is returning for this episode (titled “Old Friends”) as Waylon Gates, and will be spending a lot of time with Danny.

Are there some other questions that remain? Absolutely, with one of the biggest ones being whether or not we’re going to be seeing Maria Baez at all in this episode. Today, CBS released a number of new photos for this episode, but we did not see any featuring Marisa Ramirez’s character.

While we would absolutely welcome seeing Baez play some sort of role in this story, don’t be surprised if she is temporarily MIA. Remember that the character just got shot on this past episode! This sort of injury does require a certain amount of recovery, and it does feel somewhat responsible for the folks at the NYPD to throw her back out into the field too soon. While we know Baez was having some doubts about her job before the shooting happened, we’ve yet to hear anything that suggests that Ramirez is leaving the show in the long-term.

So, at least for the time being, we’re entering episode 10 with the expectation that we may not see Baez. Our hope is just that if this is really the case, we hope there’s at least some sort of update on her behind the scenes. Maybe she’s rehabbing her injury, and we like to think that Danny is checking up on her routinely. The two are partners, after all, and she also happens to be one of his best friends.

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

