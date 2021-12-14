Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? Are we about to get into season 5 episode 11? With everyone going on right now, it absolutely makes sense to want it! We need resolution on what’s going on with Dr. Bell, and maybe also understand better Dr. Sullivan, the mysterious new arrival to the hospital.

For the time being, though, we suppose we should just go ahead and share some of the bad news: Unfortunately, there is no new episode on the air tonight. To go along with that, you won’t be seeing a new episode for a good while! The promo below reveals that there are new episodes coming on Tuesday, February 1 but unfortunately, there isn’t a whole lot of information shared beyond that. We’re sure that some of the big stories teased in episode 10 will come back, but a certain measure of patience may be required before we see some of those pay off.

In general, it’s our hope that moving into episode 11, we’re going to be seeing the show really go bold into Dr. Bell’s condition and how it could impact everyone else at the hospital. To go along with that, how long will he try to keep it under wraps? It’s going to be tough, given that Kit already knows that something is awry and she knows him better than just about anyone. You also have to wonder how long this could be a secret between him and Conrad, especially since it is impacting his performance at work.

As for whether or not Conrad is going to be able to move forward romantically after losing Nic, we know that he’s already tried with Marion to little effect. Yet, This is something that will probably continue to be a storyline for a while, and there is no need to rush anything along here.

