The Resident season 5 episode 10: Will Dr. Cade Sullivan stick around?

Tonight on The Resident season 5 episode 10, we were introduced to a new character in Dr. Kincaid “Cade” Sullivan, played by Kaley Ronayne.

So what do we know about her right now? She’s a doctor used to doing a lot of work out in the field, and she also carries with her a lot of mystery. She tends to travel around a lot and did Earthquake relief in Haiti; she’s also somewhat of a mystery. Is she hiding something? This is something that the writers may be planning to unleash a little bit later on. Conrad and Devon tried their best to search for her records or any information about her online; ultimately, they pulled up nothing. It is highly unusual for someone her age to have virtually no online footprint at all.

There are two things that we do know right now: She’s pretty good as a doctor and, beyond that, Chastain is short-staffed. With Devon moving over to a new specialty, that leaves a spot open in the ER. Could she fill that void? At least temporarily, that does appear to be the case. We could see her being an integral part of the team for a while, and maybe there are some people who caught the chemistry that was there between her and Dr. Hawkins.

The unfortunate truth is that we’ll be waiting until February to start to figure things out further. Given the way that episode 10 concluded, it feels pretty obvious that Dr. Sullivan will remain a key part of the show for at least the next couple of episodes. The major question is whether or not her time in Chastain is going to last any longer than her stay at some other hospitals.

