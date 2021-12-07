The Resident season 5 episode 11 return date for Matt Czuchry, cast

Following what you see tonight, it only makes sense to be curious about The Resident season 5 episode 11 return date. Luckily, we’ve got that within this article, plus a few more details all about what the future holds!

The first order of business we have to announce here, though, comes in the variety of bad news: There is no new episode airing on the show next week. What gives with that? It’s a matter of the show allowing itself to have some time to breathe — and also, to ensure it doesn’t air too many episodes close to the holidays, when traditionally viewers are doing other things.

Fox has already confirmed that the next new episode of the Matt Czuchry series is going to air on Tuesday, February 1 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, which is a pretty curious time if you ask us. Why bring the show back the same month as the Olympics? It’s possible that, for whatever reason, Fox isn’t as worried about some of that competition. In general, we’re seeing other networks like ABC, CBS, and of course NBC (who actually broadcasts the Games) doing their part in order to avoid it.

Story-wise, our hope is mostly that the show does do a good job of reinforcing some of what this show has long been about — examining problems in the modern-day medical system and beyond just that, the journeys of some of these characters. We know that there are going to be more romantic arcs ahead for Dr. Conrad Hawkins, but we hope the writers don’t get overly consumed with potential pairings that they lose sight of what the story has long been about.

