Succession season 4: Will Logan Roy really give up control?

As we prepare for Succession season 4, there are obviously a LOT of different things to think about.

For the sake of this article, though, let’s focus in specifically on the subject of Logan Roy. We’re talking here, after all, about a powerful family patriarch, and someone who has spent the majority of the series trying to hold on to control of Waystar Royco. Yet, there is actually evidence now that he’d be willing to surrender it, and has even made an arrangement with Lukas Matsson and GoJo to do just that. In his mind, the price seems to be right — but is there another play here? Can we really count on Logan to say goodbye to being in control?

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about Logan’s path forward, star Brian Cox had the following to say — while also noting he knows very little in the way of concrete details about the future and wants to keep it that way:

We’ll have to see what happens. I think there’s always life in Logan that comes up. [The Roy siblings] write Logan off from time to time; they always put impediments in his way, “Oh, he’s got an UTI; oh, he’s hurt his leg.” They’re always trying to scupper him in some way — the writers are as well — but Logan is a force of nature. He just keeps on going. And he’s a man of incredible reserve. He’s an extraordinary survivor — he has been all his life — and so I would not guarantee anything on that front, quite frankly.

One idea we have in our head is that Logan will think he is okay with the idea of letting the company go, mostly because he’s done this for so long and he’ll still be actively involved. However, he could realize soon after that it’s not as easy as he imagined.

What do you think is going to happen next with Logan Roy on Succession season 4?

