Succession season 4: When does it start filming?

In the wake of last night’s epic finale, we know that Succession season 4 is going to be bigger and more epic than ever before. How can it now? (Spoilers ahead.) Tom has just betrayed his own wife and at this point, we’re left in a situation now where Shiv, Roman, and Kendall are on the outside looking in.

What will they all decide to do? There’s plenty of time to discuss some of that but for now, let’s get into a pressing question: When is season 4 going to actually start filming?

In an interview with British GQ earlier this year, Brian Cox (who of course plays Logan Roy) made it clear that it will take some time before production gets underway once more, and that it will most likely be in June / the summer:

“I think the writers are getting back in January. I was surprised because I thought they’d be getting back in November. But I do think they need a break. I mean, I think that they do need space, because they’ve been working really hard on this [story].”

These things are always subject to change, so don’t take Brian’s quotes as definite at the moment. There’s a lot of time for the story to shake things out and develop and, of course, we’re personally stoked to see how messy things get for the whole family.

The one bit of bad news here is that if season 4 doesn’t start filming until June, odds are you won’t see it air until we get around to early 2023. Of course, that’s just speculation, but it is something to think more about.

