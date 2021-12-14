The Voice 21 finale start time: Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, more to perform

We know that tonight marks The Voice season 21 finale on NBC, but when will it start airing? Who is going to perform? If you’ve got questions on either one of these subjects, we are more than happy to help.

The first order of business within this article is pretty simple: Letting you know that the finale will be starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. That’s a good hour later than some people would initially expect, but it’s also reasonably in line with what we’ve seen the network do in the past. They’re going to give the 8:00 p.m. slot to new comedy Grand Crew in the hopes that it can generate some good ratings; then, you’ll get into the finale for this show.

The lineup of performers tonight, to the surprise of no one, is pretty big. Carrie Underwood and John Legend, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Walker Hayes, Keke Palmer, and Tori Kelly are all poised to hit the stage, and don’t be surprised if all of the coaches take part in some performances, as well. It’s a big part of what makes The Voice the show that it is!

A winner in the end will be crowned here, and we’re going to continue to state something that we have for a good while now: It’s hard to envision a world where Girl Named Tom and Wendy Moten are not the top two at the end of everything here. We’ve seen them constantly deliver great performances for a good while now, and they each have pretty sizable followings. If Girl Named Tom can take it home, they will be the first trio to win the American version of the show. Heck, for a little while in the early days trios were not even eligible to audition!

