Yellowstone season 4 episode 8: Is another attack incoming?

We know that Yellowstone season 4 episode 8 is poised to arrive on the Paramount Network this weekend, just as we know there’s a lot of exciting drama ahead. With the way this past episode concluded with John Dutton deciding to run for Governor, there is a serious paradigm shift when it comes to the future of this series as a whole.

At the moment, it’s still hard to say that we envision John spending the next few years inside of an office as opposed to the ranch; yet, that’s a problem for another day. The big question we’re set to wonder is if there’s another attack coming on the horizon.

If there is a word we would use to discuss the character of Jamie Dutton right now, it’s “desperate.” Just think about it for a moment: This is a guy who thought beyond the shadow of a doubt that he would be getting the endorsement as the next Governor; as a matter of fact, he was told of this very thing! He had no reason to do anything other than move forward with that expectation; yet, it’s since fallen by the wayside. He’s around someone in his biological father Garrett who has zero issue hiring people to commit violent acts, and we know already that he’ll stop at nothing to take John down.

What we’re trying to say here is rather simple: Unless Jamie himself puts a stop to it, don’t be shocked if there’s another attack on the horizon. As a matter of fact, don’t be shocked if it happens sooner rather than later. While we don’t think it’s going to take place this weekend, we’re more than expecting some more chaos to unfold by the time we get to the finale. Everything just seems to be set up for that since John still doesn’t even know with 100% certainty who was behind the first assault.

