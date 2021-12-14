The Voice 21: Wendy Moten closes finale with ‘Over the Rainbow’

Tonight marks the first night of The Voice season 21 finale, and at the end of the show, Wendy Moten chose to state her case in a big way.

We knew entering the episode that the Team Blake singer would be closing things out with her take on the Judy Garland – Wizard of Oz classic “Over the Rainbow.” No doubt, it’s a song we’ve heard covered a million or so times. The challenge is finding a way to make it your own, and then also hitting all of the notes. This is a song that should wow audiences and inspire imagination at the same time.

Did Wendy achieve what she needed to here? We’d argue so. This was a perfectly controlled, beautiful performance. She hit some incredible notes and beyond that, there was still control here. This song is about simplicity at times and not just big runs. She understand that. Also, it was different from any other version we’ve heard.

So is Wendy going to be the favorite entering tomorrow’s results show? We think that Girl Named Tom seems to still have the edge, but we can’t rule her out as an underdog. Closing the show with such a well-known track is a huge move, and we also can’t forget that Blake Shelton has the most devoted following of any coach. There’s a reason why he’s won as many seasons as he has. We will say that we’ve seen big surprises on this show over the years, so we’re definitely still in the camp of anything being possible.

Beyond just her incredible voice, there’s one other thing also helping Wendy out: Her story. We’re talking here about someone who’s put in the work and done everything she can to make a name for herself in this industry.

