Cobra Kai season 4 spoilers: Thomas Ian Griffith on Terry Silver return

There are certainly a LOT of big things to get excited for about Cobra Kai season 4, but one generating big headlines is the return of Terry Silver. How can it not? We’re talking about a notorious name from The Karate Kit Part III and the originator of Cobra Kai in so many ways. He’s got a long history with John Kreese, and the two could be joining forces to stop Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso from destroying the iconic dojo for good.

Will Terry’s return live up to the hype? Based on what we’ve seen Cobra Kai do so far, there’s reason for all sorts of optimism.

New Cobra Kai video! Take a look below to see our preview for what is coming up this season! We’ll be breaking down the show every day after it premieres, so be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube so you don’t miss out on any of that.

So what does Thomas Ian Griffith have to say himself about Terry’s return, let alone the dynamic between him and Kreese? Take a look at the quote below, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly:

Well, the beauty is in season 3 I thought they did such a great job setting up the backstory with the whole Vietnam thing. Then they brought that into season 4. All the questions I had about what that relationship would be about got answered. I think it’s going to be a really nice surprise for the audience, and fulfilling for them as well. Terry’s been living a very full life, and he brings that to this Cobra Kai world — some of it will be for good, and some of it not so good. I think he’s going to cause a little trouble.

On paper, it looks like we’ll have a battle between dojos this season as we gear up for the All Valley Tournament. Yet, are things really going to be as simple as it seems right now? Let’s just say that we still have a fair share of questions on a show that loves to twist things up.

Remember that season 4 is slated to launch on Netflix come December 31.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Cobra Kai right now, including the latest season 4 trailer

What do you think is coming from Terry Silver on Cobra Kai season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







