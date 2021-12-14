Given that All American season 4 episode 7 was the last episode of 2021, it goes without saying that there would be some big stuff happening.

With that being said, we didn’t anticipate the idea of Spencer being expelled potentially after trying to take the fall for the Beverly Hills break-in. Sure, he wasn’t the one responsible for initiating it; however, he is the one who pushed the juniors to bring the trophy back. Him trying to take the stand and protect the team shows the type of leader he is, but he’s also taking an enormous gamble. If he gets booted from school now, he stands a good chance at losing everything. He’s banking on the idea that they really wouldn’t kick him out, and we’ll have to see if that’s true.

Then, there’s also the Grandpa Willy part of this. Is he actually dead? Is Brent Jennings leaving the show after playing this character the past couple of years? He’s not a full-time character, but he’s obviously an important figure in Billy Baker’s life and his near-death crisis came as a TOTAL shock at the tail end of prom. There was so much chaos happening beforehand and, at first, Billy and Spencer just thought he may have passed out amidst all of the craziness.

Where things get even more complicated here comes with All American only being able to hand over these life-or-death cliffhangers for so long before they decide to kill someone important off. Remember that Coop was nearly killed at the end of last season, and there’s certainly a chance that the events of tonight will stick. We may not get an answer for a couple of months, so clearly, the writers delivered on their goal of driving us crazy for most of the immediate future.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to All American and what lies ahead

What did you think about All American season 4 episode 7?

Was there a part of this episode that stunned you the most? Share right now in the comments, and stick around for some other updates. (Photo: The Cw.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







