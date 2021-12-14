Survivor 41 finale sneak peek: The night after Tribal Council

With the Survivor 41 finale set to arrive on CBS in just two days, it’s looking more and more like an explosive conclusion is coming! We have five players remaining in Erika, Heather, Ricard, Xander, and Deshawn; at this point, they should all be doing everything in their power in order to win.

Before they can get to that final Tribal Council, though, there are a number of things they need to figure out. First and foremost, how to make it through life at a different beach.

New Survivor video! Be sure to look below to get some thoughts on this past episode of the show! We’ll be back after the finale to discuss things further, so remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube so you don’t miss it!

As the sneak peek at the bottom of this article reveals, the remaining castaways are in a spot now where they have to start over, with only the bare minimum supplies that they need to survive. For Xander, he’s more than fine with all of this; he thinks he has the reserves and the drive to handle the curveball, and thinks this will be more difficult on everyone else. Really, this only matters for one more immunity challenge; if he can win that, all he needs to do is practice making fire. If he can win that, it doesn’t matter what else happens.

Meanwhile, you get a brief taste in this preview of how Erika responds to Deshawn throwing her under the bus at this past Tribal Council. It’s fair to say she’s not taking it well, and we can’t be all that shocked about it. He was trying to do whatever he could to get the target elsewhere; meanwhile, she was in a decent spot in the game. Will Heather even forgive her? That remains to be seen.

There is another sneak peek below for the finale, but it’s more about setting the stage than necessarily paying anything off.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Survivor right now

Who are you rooting for to win the Survivor 41 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







