Chicago PD season 9 episode 10: Jesse Lee Soffer on Halstead, Voight

As we prepare for Chicago PD season 9 episode 10 in January, it is clear things will be a bit different for Hank Voight and Jay Halstead.

In the end, Jay decided to not turn over Voight to the FBI, and the two eventually worked together to find a different solution. They are in the clear now for the foreseeable future, but Jay made it very clear to his boss that moving forward, he needs to be brought in on any plans, whether they be above-board or not. He wants to be there to, effectively, save Voight from himself.

Judging from what Jesse Lee Soffer said recently in an interview with TVLine, it does not sound like this change in attitude is going to be going away anytime soon:

I do think that Jay has been through so much and learned so many lessons. He’s not a young detective anymore who makes irrational, brash decisions. He’s a seasoned veteran and a great foil to Voight’s character. Voight, who can walk in the shadows, needs somebody to pull him back. I think it was a logical next step for the two.

We also feel like there’s a good chance Upton could get roped in to some of these future plans, as well. We don’t need to remind you that he and Hailey Upton tied the knot and because of that, their commitment is stronger than ever. We really don’t think that Jay is the type to keep some large abundance of secrets from his wife, so we’re preparing to see some of that explored in subsequent weeks. Their new relationship status could offer up a slightly different dynamic, though we don’t think it will jump out and be apparent immediately. We think instead we’ll see this journey evolve and play out over time.

Where do you think things will be going for Halstead and Voight moving into Chicago PD season 9 episode 10?

