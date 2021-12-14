American Auto season 1 episode 3 air date on NBC: What lies ahead?

After tonight’s two-episode premiere on NBC, why wouldn’t you want to know the American Auto season 1 episode 3 return date?

Let’s start off here by getting into what the network is doing with their schedule, since it may be a little bit confusing to some out there. They are using tonight’s post-The Voice timeslot to get more sampling on their workplace comedy, which comes from much of the same creative team as Superstore. They’d obviously love for this show to last as long as that one did, and it’s essential that it gets off to a great start with that in mind.

Unfortunately, you’ll be waiting all the way until Tuesday, January 4 to see episode 3, which is when it will settle into its normal timeslot of 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. From there, it will kick off a lineup that also includes the season 6 premiere of This Is Us.

In general, the network took a pretty unusual approach to comedy this year — they opted not to include it on their standard fall schedule at all, instead saving the shows until midseason and hoping that they could build more momentum around them then. It’s a far cry from a network that once had one of the biggest comedy lineups ever, but this speaks in part to the fragmented nature of the genre. It’s harder and harder to have a mainstream hit with so many options, but we’re seeing that CBS is doing a reasonably good job with Ghosts. If American Auto can get some favorable reactions from fans almost right away, there’s at least a chance it could have a solid future down the road.

For those wondering, NBC will also be using tomorrow night to launch another comedy in Grand Crew.

