Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Season 5 BTS fun

Is The Good Doctor new tonight over on ABC? Are we ready to dive back into the St. Bonaventure Hospital?

We wish we were coming into this article with an abundance of great news but, unfortunately, this is not where we find ourselves. There is no new episode of the show on the air tonight, and there won’t be one until we get to the other side of the Olympics. That’s still a hard pill to swallow, mostly because we’re so far out of this point that there isn’t even a whole lot of news about what’s coming in terms of the story.

Obviously, there are some huge events that you’ll have a chance to see when the show comes back on the air, whether it be the showdown between Lim and Salen Morrison or the state of Shaun and Lea’s relationship. Are they still going to get married? We hope so, as it feels inevitable that this will be the sort of thing that we get closer to the finale.

The best thing that we can do at this point to get you through that hiatus is pretty simple: Share some more behind-the-scenes fun! The image below comes courtesy of Will Yun Lee (Park) on Instagram, and it allows you to see some smiles on set from himself plus Freddie Highmore (Shaun) and Fiona Gubelmann (Morgan). We know that this series has a tendency to be rather serious behind the scenes, but there is something refreshing in seeing everyone find ways to enjoy themselves through it all.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 5 moving forward?

Do you wish that the show was on the air tonight, or at some point over the next few weeks? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming throughout the rest of the offseason. (Photo: ABC.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Yun Lee (@willyunlee)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







