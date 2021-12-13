4400 season 1 episode 9 return date hopes on The CW

After tonight’s new episode, it obviously makes sense to want a 4400 season 1 episode 9 return date on The CW. Do you want to get a better sense of what it is, or when we can find out some additional details? There’s a lot to get into here.

The first thing that we should do here, though, is make the following clear: You’re going to be waiting a little while to see what is coming up next. The CW has already revealed that episode 9 is slated to arrive on Monday, January 17, where it will continue to air in its 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot.

The upcoming episodes of 4400 could be in general the biggest test for the series yet. Why is that? It’s going to face a lengthy stretch of airing without All American, which has been its lead-in for a good chunk of the fall. Not only that, but some of the later episodes are going to air in direct opposition to the Winter Olympics. If the series is going to find a way to get a season 2 renewal, it’s going to have to take that on, and we know that this is not going to be the easiest thing in the world.

In general, though, we imagine that the remaining episodes are going to be stuffed full of content and big twists. One of the things that makes this show so great is that you are combining science fiction with history and social commentary; having these people return from all of these different eras allows you to have conversations that you would not be able to on a number of other shows out there.

