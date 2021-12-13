All American: Homecoming trailer: New look at Simone’s journey!

While All American airs its final episode of 2022 tonight, why not look ahead to All American: Homecoming? The CW series is going to be airing on Monday, February 21, and will feature a whole new story with at least one familiar face: Simone. Geffri Maya’s character is heading to an HBCU to pursue a tennis career and a whole lot more. How attached will she remain to her life on the West Coast, and some of the friends that she had? That’s going to be one part of the story, but there is a lot to unpack over the course of the coming episodes.

Below, you can see the first-look trailer, one that includes romance, drama, and also a lot of fun as Simone and others look to find themselves. We’ve also got an official synopsis for the series, just in case you want to get up-to-speed on all the new faces:

From the executive producers of ALL AMERICAN, ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING is a young adult sports drama set against the backdrop of the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) experience at Bringston University, where Black excellence is a way of life. The series follows Simone (Geffri Maya, “All American”), a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills who is trying to fight her way back to great after some time away from the court, and Damon (Peyton Alex Smith, “Legacies”), an elite baseball player from Chicago who is carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders. After Simone’s aunt Amara Patterson (Kelly Jenrette, “Manhunt”), a journalism teacher and activist, exposes a scandal that threatens to derail the school’s beloved baseball program, new coach Marcus Turner (Cory Hardrict, “The Outpost”) is determined to bring a championship back to Bringston the honest way — with Damon’s help. Damon will adjust to his new normal with fellow baseball player and childhood friend JR (Sylvester Powell, “Five Points”) by his side. Meanwhile, as Simone struggles to find her footing, she will get a little guidance from Thea (Camille Hyde, “Katy Keene”), the super-competitive queen bee of the Bringston tennis team, and Keisha (Netta Walker, “Come as You Are”), the school’s unofficial mayor, who will help Simone learn how to live her best life. As they contend with the high stakes of college sports, Simone and Damon will also navigate the highs, lows, and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious HBCU.

Will Homecoming be a big-time success? We hope The CW is patient with it, since this is what made the original so big. It wasn’t a breakout hit right away, but its success on streaming helped to eventually make it there.

