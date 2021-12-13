Is The Bachelorette new tonight on ABC? Given that this past week saw the show move to Mondays, it’s fair to wonder if that trend is going to continue for a little while longer.

Unfortunately, this is where we have to share some of the bad news: It wasn’t so much a trend as a one-time thing. Michelle Young’s edition of the reality franchise is not on tonight, and instead is going to be back tomorrow with the next phase of the journey: Overnight dates! Be prepared for Joe, Nayte, and Brandon to have their chance to get closer to Michelle, but only two of them will end up there for the finale. The photo above does seemingly give away that all three make it to the rose ceremony, meaning that there are no early exits.

For a few more details on what’s to come, check out the attached synopsis:

“1808” – So long, Minnesota! Michelle and her final three men are off to the beautiful beaches of Mexico! On this week’s fantasy suite dates, the remaining suitors will push their boundaries, test their limits, and open up in ways that surprise not only Michelle, but also themselves. After a trio of exciting and passionate dates, Michelle finds herself questioning—could she be in love with three men at once? Still pondering that question, she’ll head into the rose ceremony with only two roses and one heartbreaking decision to make on “The Bachelorette,” airing TUESDAY, DEC. 14 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Want a new sneak peek?

Below, you can see Brandon accept the fantasy-suite card, and he and Michelle are treated soon after to a fantastic fireworks show. Unfortunately, all this happens while Nayte and Joe look on and wonder how secure their relationships really are. Producers have started to force the final three to live together for this very reason: Creating more conflict at the very last minute.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Bachelorette moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

✨Fantasy suites are officially here✨ pic.twitter.com/TAAzzre5Py — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) December 11, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







