Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? Season 4 episode 10 spoilers

Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ll had over an answer to that question — and, of course, also give you a better sense of what lies ahead.

So where should we start off here? The best thing to do is, alas, also ripping off the metaphorical Band-Aid: There is no new episode tonight. Not only that, but there will not be one next week, either. We’re in the midst now of the annual holiday hiatus for this and many other shows at the network, and it is one poised to last until we get around to Monday, January 3.

We’d like to at least do something to make the wait a little bit easier; with that in mind, why not share a few more details now on what lies ahead? The Neighborhood season 4 episode 10 could prove to be a fun one, mostly because Calvin and Dave find themselves in the extremely unusual position where they are forced to be jurors at the same exact trial.

For a few more details about one of the side stories within this episode, check out the full The Neighborhood season 4 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Welcome to Jury Duty” – Calvin and Dave are both chosen to serve as jurors on the same trial. Also, Malcolm and Marty get a big surprise when they fail to ask what the movie’s about after they rent out their house for a film shoot, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Jan. 3 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

In general, we’re expecting there to be a number of other episodes coming down the road for The Neighborhood next month; it makes sense for CBS to air plenty before we get to the hiatus.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Neighborhood season 4 episode 10?

