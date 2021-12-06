The Neighborhood season 4 episode 10 return date over at CBS

After tonight’s new episode, doesn’t it make some sense to want The Neighborhood season 4 episode 10 return date? What about more information on what lies ahead?

We do have a good bit of news to share within this piece but, unfortunately, you aren’t going to like all of it! Let’s start things off here with the news that there is no new episode next week — or the rest of the year, for that matter. Tonight is the last new episode for every CBS show across the board, and it feels like in general, “nine” is the magic number for a lot of shows in terms of how many episodes they want to air this fall.

So what do we know about the show’s January 2 return? It starts with the title of “Welcome to Jury Duty,” and that should be entertaining within itself. Who doesn’t want to see one of these characters try to navigate that sort of situation? It’s something that just about every adult out there has been forced to navigate at one point in their life and very rarely is it ever easy. There’s a lot of challenges that come along with being in a room with total strangers, where many of them are telling you what to do at just about every step.

Our hope is that moving forward, The Neighborhood doesn’t try to change all that much and instead, just delivers more of the same great stories that we’ve seen for most of the season. Just think in terms of arcs that bring us laughter, but also ones that remain relatable to a number of people watching at home.

