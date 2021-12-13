Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? Within this article, we’re of course ready to hand down news on that subject — and then also whatever could be coming up next!

So where do we begin here? It feels like the only natural place to start is by being the bearer of bad news. Unfortunately, there is no new episode of the series airing tonight. Not only that, but there’s no new episode for the next couple of months. In the promo below, the network confirms that you’ll see the first responder drama back on the air in March, and it gives you a few little teases for what lies ahead.

Unfortunately, this promo does little to actually answer what are some of the most important stories moving forward on the series. By that, we mean a couple of different things.

What will Eddie’s future hold? – We’ve seen no indication that Ryan Guzman is leaving the show full-time. However, we do get the sense that we’ll be seeing Eddie hold to his word about moving away from being out in the field and in danger as much. We wouldn’t be shocked if the next few episodes revolve around him working to get into a separate career, and it’s hopefully one that will allow him to still interact with the rest of the cast.

What’s next for Maddie and Chimney? – We haven’t seen Jennifer Love Hewitt on the show in a long time, and the simple reason for that is that she’s on maternity leave. We’re hoping that she will be back in some form in the second part of the season, and we’re eager to get a better sense of what her future is going to be now.

