Blue Bloods season 12 video: Bridget Moynahan on family dinner scenes!

The past few months have been huge for Bridget Moynahan on Blue Bloods season 12. As a matter of fact, you could argue that she has the biggest story arc out of any of the Reagans at this given moment in time! She’s currently discussing a run for District Attorney, which she think she will eventually opt to move forward with. There’s not a clear timetable on when that will happen, but it’s certainly something we’re excited to see explored a little bit further.

Unfortunately, there’s not a lot of indicators at the moment as to when we’ll have more news on Erin’s future, but we’re expecting to see it play out over the course of the next several episodes. For now, though, why not talk about something else in family dinner? It’s an iconic part of the show, and it’s always fun to hear some of the show’s cast open up about it.

In a new interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan last week (watch the video below), Bridget opens up about some of her experiences filming these scenes, in particular having to sit there and eat a particularly odd cuisine for four hours straight. Since the early seasons the cast and crew have streamlined down some of these scenes, but it’s still hard to act out eating random food every single time.

Blue Bloods is actually not the only show that is the focus of this interview. In case you didn’t know, Moynahan also has another TV gig this winter courtesy of And Just Like That. She will be reprising her role of Natasha, which she first played over on Sex and the City. She dives a little bit into the odd audition process for that role, as well.

