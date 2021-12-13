Is Jeremy Strong leaving Succession, and is Kendall Roy dead?

As we dove into the Succession season 3 finale tonight, we knew one question was hot on social media: Was Kendall Roy actually dead? Did that happen, or was all of this just scuttlebutt for the sake of it?

Jeremy Strong, without a doubt, is a force on the show. While we know that there were a lot of opinions generated from his profile in the New Yorker, we’re still talking here about a fantastic actor who put every ounce of himself into the role. Losing him would be devastating to the show’s future, even if Kendall is far from the most likable person in the world.

So why worry about him so much? The simple answer is because he lost: Often. He was not able to topple his father Logan for most of the season, no matter how hard he tried. He’s also had a history of struggle and a lot of demons that haunt over him. Very little seems to actually make him happy, not even the most narcissistic birthday party of all time. We could easily see him taking his own life.

Was he dead?

No, but at the same time, we learned tonight that his life was in danger after he was out in the pool by himself. He could have drowned! Our feeling was that him almost drowning was no accident but, early on in the episode, there was no proof of that. Yet, his siblings were concerned that he tried to kill himself, to the point that they staged an intervention-of-sorts.

