Chicago Med season 7 episode 10 promo: Are Will, Goodwin in trouble?

We know that Chicago Med season 7 episode 10 is not going to air on NBC until we get to January, and it’s true that is a LONG time to wait. That is especially true when you think about some of the storylines that are present here.

For Sharon Goodwin and will Halstead, the two of them could be facing more trouble than ever. The FBI investigation is going to leave no stone unturned when it comes to the devices, and it seems like Will may be pressed more than anyone about some of his past actions. How will this go for him? The only thing that we can say for now is that he should tread lightly but try to focus on the patients who currently need some of his help.

Will there be some other storylines that come out of nowhere in the new year? Probably, but given that Will is one of faces of Med at the moment, we can’t be altogether shocked that he is getting the bulk of the attention storyline-wise.

We wish we could say that Will could call up his brother Jay for a little help with all of this, but you gotta remember that he’s been facing plenty of trouble of his own with the FBI as of late!

So when will we learn more about some of the individual cases at the heart of this story? More than likely, we’ll have more news on it over the next couple of weeks. We don’t think that NBC will leave this until after the Christmas holiday, mostly because the first episode back is on Wednesday, January 5. We’re expecting a few episodes to air in January to clear the schedule in February for the Winter Olympics. It goes without saying, but that is going to get a great deal of attention.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Med season 7 episode 10?

Which character do you think is in the most danger? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stay at the site for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

