Hightown season 2 episode 9 preview: Is Renee or Leslie dead?

There are a couple of things worth noting almost right away about Hightown season 2 episode 9, which is titled “Small Craft Warning.” First and foremost, this is the penultimate episode of the season, meaning that whatever happens here will almost certainly carry over to the finale.

Also, this is the episode where things could get even more perilous for Jackie, Ray, and everyone else in the Cape. After the attempt to arrest Frankie Cuevas in episode 8 fell through, he’s changing plans and going on a warpath, and that includes going after anyone who he feels betrayed him.

Does he suspect Renee? That’s one of the things we wonder now given that he found the GPS tracker on her car. You can make the argument that he is keeping her around mostly for the purpose of seeing what else she does; or, finding the right time in order to get rid of her. Maybe he does still trust her now, but that could change given that she’s talking with Ray and now, she has confirmation that Jackie is also aware of what’s going on. In turn, so does Leslie.

The promo below is what makes us the most nervous, given that Jackie and Ray have a conversation about bodies being discovered. It’s possible that we’re just talking about Daisy and Jorge’s from earlier this season. Yet, we also know that promos can be intentionally misleading. What if something far more sinister is happening here? Renee is venturing very close to death’s door and if Frankie doesn’t kill Jackie (which seems unlikely, given that Monica Raymund is the start of the show), you can make the case that he’ll go after someone else close to her.

No matter what happens from here on out, this is clearly Hightown at its best; we’re stoked to see what else the writers decide to deliver.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Hightown season 2 episode 9?

