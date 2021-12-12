The Rookie season 4 episode 10 return date for Nathan Fillion, cast

After what you saw tonight, it only makes sense to want The Rookie season 4 episode 10 return date over at ABC. So when is it? What lies ahead?

The first thing that we want to break down here in pretty simple: We’ll be waiting for a while to see what’s next. Because we are getting close to the holidays, it shouldn’t come as a shock that there is no new episode next week. The same goes for the week after, otherwise known as the day after Christmas.

According to The Futon Critic, you are going to see the Nathan Fillion drama back on the air come Sunday, January 2 with an installment titled “Heart Break” and all things considered, that isn’t too bad of a wait at all! The reason for the quick turnaround is likely due to ABC needing to get some more episodes out there before we get to the end of January, which features highly-rated NFL games leading into the Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl in February. Just like with a lot of other shows that are out there on network TV, we’re expecting for there to be some sort of substantial hiatus then. We’d suggest that you go ahead and prepare for that in advance.

We’re anticipating some sort of cliffhanger with tonight’s “Breakdown” and with that in mind, episode 10 will pick up where it leaves off. From there, we should have a chance to see a number of big surprises and some other twists and turns. No matter what happens, though, our hope remains that The Rookie keeps its focus on some of its characters. We tend to think that this matters more so than just about anything else.

