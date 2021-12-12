Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Is the show still off the air?

Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Are we about to dive into the world of the show again? We know that the series has been on hiatus as of late; is that changing?

Well, here’s where we go ahead and hand down some of the bad news: You’re going to continue to see the show in repeats. There is no new episode on the air tonight; not only that, but we will continue to see it off the air until Sunday, January 2. This is a long hiatus, one brought on mostly by CBS airing holiday programming over the next couple of weeks. In a way, it is a shame given that these shows could have benefited from an NFL ratings bump. Sometimes, though, we just don’t get everything we want.

If you do want a few more details on the show’s first episode back, take a look at the NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Lost Soldier Down” – NCIS investigates the apparent suicide of a Navy intelligence officer who leapt to his death after taking LSD. Also, while Kensi is away, Deeks makes plans to redo the backyard without her input, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Jan. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Episode is directed by series star Daniela Ruah.

There are multiple episodes that Ruah is directing this season, so you will get a chance to see her showcase a lot of different stuff. This episode feels there’s going to be a lot of action here, but also some comedy — how else can you describe the Deeks storyline? We just hope that there’s a chance to see Kensi at some point in here, given that it doesn’t sound like she’ll be around for a good chunk of the hour.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What are you hoping to see on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 7 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







