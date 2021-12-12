Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Ready for season 2 episode 8?

Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to see season 2 episode 8? We, of course, do have a number of things to get into here, both in terms of the present and future.

So where do we begin? We suppose that it’s by going ahead and sharing the bad news: There is no new episode tonight. This marks the second straight week that the Queen Latifah show has been on hiatus and unfortunately, it’s not going to be ending anytime soon. At the moment it is poised to return on Sunday, January 2 with a story titled “Separated,” which (if you did not know already) is one of the more timely hours that the producers have brought to the table so far.

If you haven’t seen the synopsis as of yet for this episode, we suggest that you take a look at that below:

“Separated” – McCall and Mel help a deported woman track down her son after she was separated from him while seeking asylum at the U.S. border. Also, Mel, McCall and Bishop exhaust every avenue to get Harry released from prison, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Jan. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

What about beyond this? CBS hasn’t confirmed too much else for the rest of January, but we’d say to prepare for at least one or two more episodes before the month comes to a close. It’s important to remember that the Olympics are coming in February and because of that, the network will probably load up on episodes in other parts of the year, especially with the Super Bowl being a week later than usual.

