Blue Bloods season 12 episode 10 spoilers: What’s next for Jamie?

As you prepare for Blue Bloods season 12 episode 10 airing on CBS in the new year, why not have a discussion about Jamie Reagan? What is this character going to be up to?

Luckily, we do have at least a tiny tease worth sharing today! The photo above is one of the first ones released for the January 7 installment entitled “Old Friends,” and here you see Will Estes having a rather-interesting conversation.

What in the world is going on here? Per the official synopsis for this episode, “Jamie makes a concerning discovery about a former mentor as he helps a neighbor handle a gambling debt.” This could be a reference to the title — even though this guy is a mentor, he also may be a friend to Jamie. If he taught him a lot about becoming a cop, then it’s possible that Jamie feels an inherent need to look after him if things are going south. We know Jamie is a caring, empathetic side — he probably shows that more than just about any other Reagan. However, he’s tough when he needs to be.

So what are we hoping to see from him over the course of the new year? A lot of that starts with wanting to see good moments for him and Eddie. We know that Blue Bloods is, at least for the most part, a show about conflict. Yet, it would be nice to see a few different things take shape for them that are worthy of celebration! Maybe Eddie does get a promotion coming up, given that we know she is studying for the Sergeant’s exam. That would be a way for him to show he’s proud of her, which we didn’t get enough of when he first learned she was preparing for it.

