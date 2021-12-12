Succession season 4 premiere date hopes over at HBO

Following tonight’s new episode, do you want to know the Succession season 4 premiere date at HBO? There’s a lot we have to talk through here, including when the show was renewed and how patient we need to be.

In case you haven’t heard yet, we’ll start things off here by noting that there is, in fact, a season 4 coming to the premium cable network down the road. That was confirmed early on this season, though the news technically does not come as all that much of a surprise. This is one of the most-popular shows on ALL of cable, let alone a perennial contender in every awards show that is out there.

New Succession video! Check out some of our thoughts on the most-recent episode of the series. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them.

Trying to figure out when season 4 could premiere is a little more complicated, largely because this is one of those stories that you don’t want to rush. It’s about preserving quality first and foremost, so we wouldn’t be shocked that we are stuck waiting for more than a year to see it come back.

We know that the wait between seasons 2 and 3 was over two years, but there were a multitude of different reasons for that. First and foremost, blame the pandemic. Production was delayed significantly by that and we don’t think there would be as many complications this time around.

While HBO would probably love to get more episodes as soon as humanly possible, we know that they will give Jesse Armstrong and the entire team time to make things perfect. After all, they know there is no reason to rush anything along here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Succession right now

What do you most want to see on Succession season 4 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







