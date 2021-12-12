Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 4: Is Zeke Monet & Mecca’s son?

This weekend brought you Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 4, and a huge Monet reveal to go along with it!

We knew entering the episode that there was a good chance that something big was going to happen when it comes to Zeke Cross; we just didn’t anticipate that. As it turns out, he’s actually not her nephew at all; he’s her son instead.

This big reveal came about in a conversation with Monet and Mecca, after it was revealed that Mecca paid the $1 million to ensure that the basketball prospect would be represented by David MacLean. He was able to put two and two together knowing the history that he had with Monet many years ago. Now, he’s willing to do whatever to protect his kid.

This reveal changes a lot when it comes to the perception of Monet Tejada; all of a sudden, it makes a whole lot more sense as to why she shows so much care for Zeke. A part of it is about his ability to help out the family’s financial future; the other part, however, has to do with him being blood.

Do we have a number of other questions? Absolutely, with some of the biggest ones being how all of the timeline fits together. How does Lorenzo not know about it, and is there a way to continue to keep him in the dark? Remember that Diana is also trying to get him released; things could get messy…

What did you think about the huge Zeke – Monet reveal at the heart of Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 4?

