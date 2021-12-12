Saturday Night Live: Miley Cyrus cameo in Christmas Card sketch; Finneas

This weekend’s Saturday Night Live was hosted by Billie Eilish, but we actually had another singer show up in Miley Cyrus!

So how did the singer appear tonight? In a sketch all about holiday cards that, somehow, come to life. She was there alongside Punkie Johnson, whose character met Miley at a restaurant and asked for a photo. Miley did actually play herself, and there was a little exchange about how Punkie’s character didn’t even like her music.

We shouldn’t be THAT surprised that Miley turned up here given that she was in New York this week, and even appeared alongside Pete Davidson in a memorable bit on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The thing we’re the most confused about is why SNL didn’t devise a larger role for her this fall since there’s so much more that they could have done with her right away. (The best part about Miley’s cameo was the facial expression she had during much of it — odds are, she’s probably practiced this a million times over when people ask her for pictures on the street.)

Oh, it’s also worth mentioning that Miley and Pete are hosting a New Year’s Eve special on NBC at the end of the year (go figure on the timing), so this may be subtle cross-promote.

Meanwhile, there was another notable cameo fairly early on in the show, as well, as Finneas turned up during the TikTok sketch a handful of minutes later. It was brief, but it was a great reminder of how this show seems to be by committee as much as anything. It was literally a family affair for Billie, as her mother actually appeared at the start of the show during the monologue.

