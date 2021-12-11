When Hope Calls season 2 video: More on When Calls the Heart spin-off

If you’re excited to see When Hope Calls season 2 officially arrive, it’s going to be here sooner rather than later! The When Calls the Heart spin-off is going to kick-start its latest season tomorrow night on GAC Family with a Christmas Special, and starting on December 18, you will see the show settle into its regular timeslot of Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. (Yes, that’s an unusual timeslot, but GAC Family may be trying to capitalize on what they view to be a hole in the market.)

Do you want to get a better sense of what’s coming up during the Christmas event? Then watch the video below! In this (courtesy of the folks over at Entertainment Tonight), you can get a little more of a sense of what’s coming up next from much of the cast, and the show is by and large looking to build off of what was most successful in season 1.

We know that, for the most part, much attention for the special is based around the return of Lori Loughlin and Daniel Lissing to this world, but there are a lot of other characters and stories to explore here, as well! Most of the other characters will be those who endure and stick around, as the appearances from Lori and Daniel are meant to be just one-time gigs for as far as we can tell. It’s a way for fans of When Calls the Heart to immerse themselves further into this show, which we know is something that GAC is eager to have moving forward.

For those who are curious about the next season of the flagship, expect more When Calls the Heart on Hallmark Channel in the new year. Unfortunately, there is no premiere date for it as over yet. You can, however, read more about it over at the link here.

What do you want to see from When Hope Calls season 2, and from this Christmas Special?

Do you have any specific hopes? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates on all things TV. (Photo: GAC Family.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







