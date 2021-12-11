Chicago PD season 9 episode 10 promo: Trouble for Ruzek, Burgess?

We may be forced to wait until January to see Chicago PD season 9 episode 10, but we’ve already gotten a sense of the drama to come. Not only that, but how Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek are at the center of it.

In the promo below, you can see Burgess telling Ruzek that she’s needing to make some hard decisions as she parents Makayla, and one of the biggest ones is setting boundaries when it comes to Adam being around her. In her mind, she’s being “realistic.” Because the two of them aren’t currently dating, she doesn’t want Makayla to be in a position where Ruzek spends a lot of time with her, and then goes off and starts seeing someone else. She’s clearly worried that Adam would eventually hurt the child, and in turn, Ruzek is wondering if Burgess and Makayla are eventually going to abandon him.

What we are eventually hoping for here is that at some point, Burgess and Ruzek are actually able to work through some of their issues and find a way back to each other. It’s going to be difficult and for an abundance of different reasons. for starters, you have the failed engagement, but then you’re adding to that Kim losing the baby and trauma both on the job and off. It feels like the two almost always have a ton of stuff mounting up on their plate and no easy way to deal with it.

Even if Burgess and Ruzek are the focus of this episode, we do hope there’s a follow-up on Upton and Halstead’s impromptu wedding. They actually had themselves a happy moment! These are few and far between within the greater One Chicago world, especially as of late with Casey’s exit on Chicago Fire and Ethan’s time in rehab on Chicago Med.

