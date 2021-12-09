Chicago PD season 9 episode 9: Did Upton and Halstead get married?

There were a lot of big moments at the end of Chicago PD season 9 episode 9, but the Upton – Halstead one came as a total shock.

Did we expect the two of them to get married? Eventually, sure … but now? With everything going on with these characters, it’s easy to imagine them being a tad preoccupied. Yet, it’s a lot of that drama that really prompted all of this. Jay felt himself going to the extreme in order to protect himself, Voight, and also the woman he loves. He realizes that he would do whatever he could to protect his family and because of that, he wanted to ensure that they were close. He was so unsure about a part of himself after crossing some ethical lines, but Hailey was the thing that he was sure of. With that in mind, the two said their vows and tied the knot.

Was the wedding impromptu? Absolutely, but there was still some romance there and we imagine that there will be a lot of questions people have after the fact. (We really want to see Will Halstead’s reaction to all of this.) Yet, it does set the stage for a whole new era in their lives, one where they have each other’s backs more than ever. Legally, it does also change the way that they can protect each other, though we don’t get the sense this union has anything to do with that. It’s about two people expressing their love for each other to the fullest.

In the end, we recognize that Chicago PD is not always the happiest or most romantic show; seeing these two together may have been the moment of joy so many of us needed after the hardship of the Roy Walton storyline.

