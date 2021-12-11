Magnum PI season 4 ratings hit high; good case for season 5 renewal?

For everyone out there who has been loving Magnum PI season 4, some good news has come out this morning that makes us all the more hopeful for its future.

In the latest live+same-day ratings for Friday night, it was revealed that the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series drew a season-high rating of 0.5 in the 18-49 demographic — a sign that holiday episodes still deliver big numbers! Meanwhile, it also drew its second-best total audience of the season with 5.56 million viewers. In total viewers the show is down less than 5% so far versus season 3, and that is incredibly strong retention for a network show in 2021 when more and more people are flocking to streaming or watching on their DVR.

The strength of Magnum PI can be attributed to a couple of different things: Familiar characters and escapism. It’s one of those series that you can watch every week, get a break from your world, and have a little bit of a laugh. Or, in the more serious episodes, it can make you emotional. It understands what it’s setting out to do week in and week out and delivers.

Do these numbers make us all the more optimistic over a season 5 renewal? Absolutely, but we still have to remember that the ball rests in CBS’ court and it could be some time before they determine what it is that they want to do. They tend to announce their renewals in the spring, and both this show and Blue Bloods have done a great job of holding the form on what can be a difficult night. Unless they are looking to go in a completely different direction, we like to think we will see both of them stick around.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI right now, including more details on what lies ahead

Do you think that we’ll get a Magnum PI season 5 renewal at some point in the next few months?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around for other news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







