The Resident season 5 spoilers: Will Conrad and Billie be explored?

One of the things that we’ve heard already about The Resident season 5 is that moving forward, we will see Conrad’s love life explored. Technically, it’s already happened, and we’re not seeing any evidence that it will slow down over time.

Already, we’ve seen some speculation on the subject of Billie. Is there something there? She encouraged him to move forward earlier this season, and that led to him asking out Marion. Yet, there was a look on Billie’s face when the two walked off together — is there something more to that? Will that be explored?

In an interview with Hollywood Life, executive producer Andrew Chapman was asked these very questions, and here’s what he had to say in response:

Absolutely. And let’s sing the praises of Jessica Lucas, what a fantastic look on her face. You could just read so many emotions, and they’re so complicated as he goes off with this other woman. There’s something just heartbreaking and wonderful about that look. I just loved it. I was so happy with that, but we’re definitely going to play that out. We’re definitely going to see what happens. There’s a lot of options out there. And just like in episode 8, where we played Conrad as the world’s most eligible bachelor at Chastain, which I thought was really fun, that’ll continue. He’s the world’s most eligible bachelor. Who wouldn’t want to date the guy? He loves his daughter. He’s a family man. He’s a great doctor. He’s compassionate. I think it’s what makes him [so appealing].

Because The Resident is a show that airs a ton of episodes every season, we have to imagine that they will take time to explore Conrad’s future no matter where it goes. This is one of the reasons why it was so clear that he and Marion wouldn’t necessarily be right for each other long-term — it just happened too fast and this is a show that plays things out!

