Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 5: ‘Coming Home to Roost’

As you prepare for Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 5 next weekend, one thing you enter your mind: Major problems and very few solutions.

The title for this episode does serve as a pretty significant hint for what could be coming up next: “Coming Home to Roost.” What does this signify? The easy interpretation here is that a lot of the issues from the past several episodes are going to hit home — it’s possible that the Jabari investigation is heating up, or some of Cane’s attempts to orchestrate Mecca as a connect will be fully found out.

Watch our latest Power Book II: Ghost video – Take a look below to see our take on the most-recent episode of the series! Once you do that, be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are also other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them moving forward.

One other thing to consider about this episode right now is where it stands within the overall season 2 order. We’re almost at the halfway point! That’s when we see the show stop setting things up and move instead to resolving a few loose ends. There are a LOT of them out there, and there is also room still for a handful of surprises.

No matter where the story goes, we can be assured of one thing when it comes to Tariq St. Patrick: No one is going to make life easy on him. We’ve seen that time and time again, and it’s going to remain a central component both to the end of this season and moving into season 3. (If you missed it, days ago it was confirmed that Book II will be coming back for more episodes.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also stick around to get more information that we do not want you to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







