Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 4: The concern for Zeke Cross

As you prepare for Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 4 this weekend on Starz, it’s fair to be worried immensely for Ezekiel Cross. How can you not be for a multitude of different reasons?

The first thing that is on our mind as we think about this character is relatively simple: He’s probably not going to get drafted into the NBA. Think about it like this: If he does, then Monet doesn’t need her business anymore! He will make so much money on and off the court that she and the family could abandon their current life. They may not want to, but that option is perhaps present more so than ever.

There’s one other consideration here in that if Zeke DOES get drafted, the odds of him ending up on a New York-based team are slim. We don’t think they’ll just ship that character off and we’ll never see him.

Power is in a lot of ways a Shakespearean tragedy; those echoes were clear in the original show. While there’s a good chance that Zeke could die and the Tejada family’s future could be locked into the criminal world, there’s another scenario here, as well: Either he gets arrested for the death of Jabari, or we end up seeing him get hurt in a way that he can’t play in the NBA anymore. The latter was even alluded to close to the end of season 1.

Seeing Zeke arrested is our largest concern right now: We could see Monet and company trying to make sure that doesn’t happen, but we know that Tariq did the deed and we have a hard time seeing him willing to go down for this crime. Things are gonna get messy.

