Succession season 3 finale spoilers: Will Gerri lose her CEO title?

Entering the Succession season 3 finale on HBO this weekend, it’s clear already that Kendall Roy is in big trouble. Maybe that means he’s just adrift for the rest of his life; or, maybe dies. He’s on an island, both physically (at least in the pool on that floatie) or metaphorically.

What about Gerri? It’s possible that she is lost in the shuffle a bit, despite what is a pretty horrendous position to be in. Think about it in the following way: Even though Roman is the one who has been sending her the graphic images of his manhood, she’s the one who unfairly is being scrutinized. Shiv is pressuring her to report to HR or at least do something, and it’s clear that her ulterior motives should be questioned. We’ve seen from real life how women are often punished despite being victims, and Gerri’s CEO title is very much at risk despite her trying to do her best in this position.

So where is Gerri’s state of mind entering this pivotal final episode? Speaking to NPR, here is some of what J. Smith-Cameron had to say on the subject:

I think I know that Shiv is coming for me, but I obviously know she’s not concerned for me as she’s pretending to be. And, you know, as CEO if I’d felt compromised by a co-worker such as Roman, I would have reported it to my superior and called H.R.. I researched this, so I think in the past, I think she’s thought, “Well, I’m the boss, so I can’t get fired.” But she is uneasy, like, that’s why she keeps telling him to cut it out, cut it out, cut it out. And I think she’s almost more worried about him getting in trouble.

Will Roman get in trouble in the finale? Possibly, but it may not be for sending lewd photos. Instead, Logan may unleash on him just because he underestimated Lukas and left Waystar in a precarious spot with the GoJo acquisition. Unfortunately, we know that Brian Cox’s character cares more about business than what’s actually the right thing to do.

