Blue Bloods season 12 episode 10: When to expect a promo

At some point, we’re sure that CBS is going to release a Blue Bloods season 12 episode 10 promo. Unfortunately, you will be waiting a good while in order to see it.

So why didn’t the network give us a look into “Old Friends” after last night’s episode 9? That’s just not the way that this network tends to do its business. If you’re a long time viewer of this show, then you probably are well aware of that already. They only tend to showcase promos one week before their new episodes air, which means that you’ll probably be stuck waiting until either the end of this year or the first few days of 2022.

Because CBS is airing a New Year’s Eve broadcast on the Friday before “Old Friends” airs (January 7), you’ll probably be stuck waiting a few days longer than usual to get a first look into this episode. Be prepared for that in advance.

If you have not heard already, “Old Friends” is an episode that will feature the return of Lyle Lovett and will give him an opportunity to work again with Donnie Wahlberg. We’ll probably get more into this over the coming days, but one of our big questions right now is how much you’re going to see Baez during this episode; while she survived the shooting in last night’s episode, we’d imagine that there’s a certain recovery time associated with this. Unless there’s a pretty big time jump here, you can’t just throw her back out onto the street and expect for her to be okay. Let’s hope that she eventually recovers without a problem, and that she and Danny have some great stuff further down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you want to see in a Blue Bloods season 12 episode 10 promo?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







