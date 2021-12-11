Blue Bloods season 12: A Frank Reagan, Sloane Thompson romance?

Tonight’s Blue Bloods season 12 episode brought back Alex Kingston in her role of Sloane Thompson, and we also heard about some unexpected stuff at the same time!

Take, for example, Frank Reagan considering the idea of a romance with her, something that there was evidence of in the past back when Alex Kingston was previously on the show. These two have long had chemistry, but for the start of tonight’s episode, it was clear that Tom Selleck’s character was not allowing himself to see it. It also was impacting his performance on the job to some degree. It was a rare instance of his personal and professional lives interfering; this usually doesn’t happen because Frank doesn’t really have that much of a personal life.

Sloane was around largely for the purpose of helping to upgrade the NYPD’s tech after a recent cyberattack on their resources. He tried to negotiate with her on a proper deal, but it was some of his own personal judgments that got in the way of it. To be specific, him digging into her old job and what happened.

So what sort of position did this leave Frank in? One where he had to figure out how to rebuild this bridge. He apologized profusely for digging into what happened with her in London. He had to come to terms with who he is, who she is, and also what their future could hold.

Will there ever be some sort of serious romance between these two? We’re not altogether sure that it’s possible, mostly due to the fact that Frank still does prioritize his professional career. Yet, we at least know that the two are in a better spot and that could pave the way for some sort of future.

