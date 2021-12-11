Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, December 11, 2021?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we getting a chance to see the late-night sketch show on the air after a break? Within this piece, we’ll get more into that, and of course also look to the future.

So where do we kick things off here? Let’s go ahead and share a little bit of the good news: There is a new episode airing later tonight! Billie Eilish is going to be the host and the musical guest for the episode, making it the first time this season that we’ve seen something like this play out.

There are a few funny moments in the promo below, but we’ll admit that some of them are lost amidst our rejoicing that Kate McKinnon is back on the show! She’s been gone for most of the season but now, she’s back bringing her signature stamp of humor to the series. While Billie is technically the singer, we have a feeling that this episode could be a little bit of a joint affair with Kate getting a huge spotlight alongside her.

As for what we’ll see in this episode as a whole, we imagine that there’s going to be a lot of Christmas-related sketches; this show is not the sort where they reserve all of their holiday content to just one episode. They’ll spread some of it out over time, whether it be this weekend or what’s coming up down the road with the Paul Rudd episode. We’re excited about this one for a number of reasons, with the biggest one being that he is officially joining the five-timers’ club! That is such rare air, and a number of his other episodes are great.

Billie Eilish is talented, but there is a little bit of randomness with her appearance since we haven’t seen her host yet. She has, however, been a musical guest before.

