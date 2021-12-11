Magnum PI season 4 episode 9: What was Lia’s big family secret?

As we prepared for tonight’s Magnum PI season 4 episode 9, we knew we’d be getting a chance to learn a little bit more about Lia.

So what did we learn? About a third of the way into this installment, it was revealed that she was the daughter of Jonny Kim, one of the most powerful people within a local crime syndicate. As it turns out, Lia lived pretty much every day in a near-impossible situation. It seemed as though she wasn’t directly connected to the ransomware attack directed at the Honolulu PD, but there were still some questions about her. Katsumoto put trust in her, but did indicate that it was suspicious that she wouldn’t have revealed her connection to the syndicate in the past. After all, there are a lot of people who would wonder about that now.

Of course, we did spend a little bit of time in this episode waiting on pins and needles, desperate to see if there was another twist that was going to be revealed with her.

In the end, though, we actually did see Lia do her best in order to ensure that her own family was stopped … but did that really put some of Magnum’s trust issues at bay? The issue for him is that he’s been burned before, and he is very much nervous about being burned again.

So, is that it?

Is Lia really one of the good guys? As we got into the closing minutes of the episode, it seemed like that was the case. We were just waiting for that other metaphorical shoe to drop and for something else on this subject to be revealed. That just didn’t happen! For now, we’ll have to imagine that she’s really what she seems until we’re told otherwise.

As for Magnum and Higgins, how great was that pep talk when she told him that Lia doesn’t know what she’s missing in not going to their Christmas dinner?

What did you think about tonight’s big Magnum PI season 4 episode 9?

