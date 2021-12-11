Doctor Who spoilers: Mandip Gill on New Year’s Day time-loop episode

The upcoming Doctor Who – New Year’s Day special is going to be all sorts of fun — think in terms of what’s being brought to the table! You’ve got the return of the Daleks, an opportunity to see a crazy time-loop based story, and one of the last opportunities to check out Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor before her eventual regeneration.

We know that this episode is going to be a total trip to watch and as it turns out, it was that and then some for the cast to film. Speaking per Doctor Who Magazine, here is some of what Mandip Gill (Yaz) had to say on the subject of filming this:

“We did a lot of running, and it got quite confusing at times. Being trapped in a time loop, repeating the same scenes as it gets closer and closer to midnight … I’m excited to see it. When you read on paper, it’s hard to imagine what it’s going to look like. But it was good fun to film. It was great having Aisling Bea with us. She’s so funny. So funny. We had such a good time. Plus, we get to fight the Daleks again!”

Time-loop episodes, when done properly, are some of the most fun stories out there. We’ve seen a handful of shows do them right, with Legends of Tomorrow being one that especially stands out. It’s all about making each of the timelines similar, but at the same time still fun and different. You also want to make sure you’re building towards something huge; that way, the whole thing doesn’t feel just like a gimmick after the fact. It’s very-much fun to watch, but there needs to be a distinct purpose at the end of it.

