Law & Order: SVU, Organized Crime promo hype up big January return

Before we go too far into this Law & Order: SVU / Organized Crime preview, can we again state how epic the crossover was? We got so much detail on a number of important things, whether it be Elliot never asking Olivia about her life or him trying his best to patch things up — not recognizing that these things take time.

While we imagine that Benson and Stabler will be spending more time together down the road, we’re not going to see all of it right away! A good bit of patience is going to be required here as we watch these characters spend time on their own separate shows; not every episode can be a crossover!

When it comes to the next SVU, it looks like this will be the one featuring the return of Donal Logue. After this past installment was so courtroom-heavy, this one coming up is going to be much more about the squad room, Benson, Fin, and of course Rollins. Given Amanda’s history with Logue’s character, there is a lot to dive into here.

As for Organized Crime, things are going to go from bad to worse for Stabler. We already know that Richard Wheatley is a free man, but is Elliot going to have to work alongside him for something? Are the higher-ups going to put him in some terrible position? We know he’s not done working to stop Dylan McDermott’s character dead in his tracks, but doing that will probably prove difficult. Also, you have to remember that Angela still has a complicated role to play in all of this including many secrets of her own.

