The Amazing Race 33 cast includes Love Island stars, Holderness Family

Leading up to the premiere on CBS come January 5, the network has officially revealed the cast for The Amazing Race 33 — not only that, but released a retrospective commemorating the show’s 20 years on the air. The first cast photo is above; meanwhile, the video celebration is at the bottom of this article.

While we’re not going to sit here and talk about the entirety of this cast, there are at least a handful of familiar faces in here! First, look at Kim and Penn Holderness — they are from The Holderness Family, a YouTube Channel that has almost 700,000 subscribers. It’s ironic that they are on this season when, in actuality, they could have been on that internet-star season a little while back. (Personally, we like it better than there’s a mix of people and they get to be a part of the show with all sorts of other personalities.)

Meanwhile, you’ve also got on this season Ray and Caro, a pair who first met all the way back on the first season of Love Island USA, which of course is now more than two years ago! In case you’re wondering why they’re on a season airing in 2022, it’s because this season first started filming in the weeks prior to the start of the pandemic. That shut down production, and they weren’t able to restart again until the fall — one year and a half later.

More than anything, we’re curious to see how the Race chronicles the strangeness of life pre and post-pandemic. It’s an optimistic show so we know they won’t dwell on it; however, they will have to tell the story of the passage of time midway through the season. It had to be SO weird for some contestants to be waiting for so long to find out if they’d be racing again.

