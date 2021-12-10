Magnum PI season 4 episode 10 return date: Higgins’ romantic dream!

We don’t have to say that much about Magnum PI season 4 episode 10 to get you excited. Just this: Higgins has a dream about Magnum!

For a couple of seasons now, we’ve been fully on-board with the idea of these two characters getting together romantically. Yet, we also like the fact that it hasn’t been rushed. Both have had an opportunity to explore some other romantic relationships. For Juliet, she was with Ethan for a long time before realizing that, in the end, he wasn’t the right person for her. Meanwhile, Magnum’s been with Lia for the bulk of this season. If she starts to realize she has feelings for him in this episode, we’re not sure that it will lead to something more immediately.

Even still, there’s plenty to be excited about this episode; the only thing that we’re not excited about is having to wait until Friday, January 7 in order to see it. It’s typical that we get this long of a hiatus over the holidays, but that doesn’t make it any less of a bummer.

Want a few more details on the story as a whole? Then go ahead and check out our full Magnum PI season 4 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Dream Lover” – When a woman hires Magnum and Higgins to locate a man she met briefly at a coffee shop and felt a spark with, they learn that he is hiding a big secret. Also, Higgins keeps a secret of her own after she has a romantic dream about Magnum, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Jan. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Given how much this episode is all about love, it almost feels like this episode would be great for Valentine’s Day — though it’s unlikely we’ll get a new episode airing around that point thanks to the Olympics. Let’s just hope that we get on the road towards something more for Magnum and Higgins over the course of this hour!

