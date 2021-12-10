SWAT season 5 episode 9 return date: A move to Sunday nights!

Are you interested in getting the SWAT season 5 episode 9 return date following what we get on CBS tonight? Rest assured, we’ve got some more insight on that, but then also a few more details on what lies ahead!

So where should we begin here? We suppose that the best place to start is with the news that, unfortunately, we’ve made it to the end of the road for the calendar year. Tonight’s episode is also the last one to air on Friday nights. When the series returns on Sunday, January 2, it will be doing so in its new 10:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot, which is one it will occupy for the remainder of the season. We’ll be honest in saying that we don’t love the shift, mostly because the show was faring relatively well in its Friday spot; as a matter of fact, it’s up a whopping 55% there in total viewers versus season 4. will it produce the same numbers elsewhere? It’s hard to be optimistic since the late Sunday timeslot has been rough for CBS over the years.

In the end, though, it is what it is; we don’t get the sense that CBS is debating if they want to keep it there or not. What we can go ahead and do is offer up the full SWAT season 5 episode 9 synopsis — it’ll at least give you a reasonable sense of what to expect:

“Survive” – When Deacon enlists Chris’ help on an off-duty private security detail, they struggle to survive when they’re attacked by a drug cartel looking to kidnap their wealthy VIP client, on the new day and time of the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, Jan. 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

